Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
All Election Results
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School Headquarters
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Recalls
Scams
State News
Your Local Election Headquarters
World News
Top Stories
Greenville County Schools official answers questions about facilities in upcoming school year
Video
TV reporter reveals cancer diagnosis, thanks viewer who spotted symptom
Tropical Storm Hanna forms in the Gulf of Mexico
Southwest, American tighten mask rules; Delta widens testing
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Pete’s Puzzler
Senior Standouts
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
SCHSL alerts schools phase 1.5 in workouts will soon be allowed
Top Stories
Pete’s Top 10: Greer, despite impressive success, just misses
Video
MLB, players agree to expand playoffs to 16 teams
Report: Redskins become ‘Washington Football Team’
Pete’s Top 10: #1 Byrnes
Video
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
This Week in History – Mary Church Terrell
Video
Top Stories
Destination Vacation – Llama Vineyard
Video
Creating a Home Office
Video
Explore Burnsville
Video
Phoenix of Anderson’s monthly fabric sales welcome visitors from across the Southeast
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
COVID-19 Heroes: Tell your story!
Destination Vacation
Black History Month
Graduate Gallery
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Sip, relax and enjoy Virginia wine at New Kent Winery
Video
Top Stories
Spartanburg small business incubator offering legal classes to public
Video
WNC homeless youth nonprofit holding Christmas in July fundraiser
Video
Return back-to-school plans in the works for Anderson School District 3
Upstate county works through storm water issues after this year’s rain fall events
Video
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
WSPA & WYCW Frequency Changes
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
back-to-school
Greenwood District 50 spokesman emphasizes importance of back-to-school restrictions
Video
Trending Stories
MUGS: 39 charged in multi-county drug operation in the Upstate
Video
Disabled man says he was robbed, beaten in Cherokee Co., sheriff’s office investigating
Video
TV reporter reveals cancer diagnosis, thanks viewer who spotted symptom
Weather
12 charged following drug operation in Cherokee Co.