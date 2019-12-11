baked goods

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Crews respond to structure fire on Liberty Dr. in Easley
Disaster relief trailer stolen twice in less than 2 years in Spartanburg Co.
Veterinarian says her dog ate poisoned meat and died after hike at GA park, reward offered for information
FAA predicted more deadly MAX jet crashes
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Furman basketball plays first Weekend At The Well game Saturday
Top Stories
Study: Inconsistent seams, player behavior behind HR uptick
Ware Shoals wins Mascot Challenge
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
Head Coach Turner leaves Woodmont for Blacksburg
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Tips For Your Indoor And Outdoor Christmas lights This Holiday Season
Top Stories
Work It Wednesday – False Eyelashes
Popularity of Greenville’s Runway Park soars
Furman Basketball Weekends At The Well
Wellness By Design – The Miracle of Hormone Replacement via Pellets
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Spartanburg children to ‘shop with a cop’ in annual event
Top Stories
Happy Court in Greenville teaches Stone Academy students about different types of court
Top Stories
Tryon Christmas Stroll
Anderson businesswoman gives free meals, bikes on Thanksgiving
Community steps up to save Thanksgiving for homeless families in Anderson
Citywide Potluck “Grateful Gvl”
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
baked goods
#7Food: Jenauri’s Vegan Bakery
Trending Stories
Series of Upstate horse attacks caused by wild boars in the area, SLED officials say
Woman arrested for DUI after RV gets stuck in Taco Bell drive-thru
‘He was our baby’: Family devastated after veterinarian euthanizes wrong dog
Crews respond to structure fire on Liberty Dr. in Easley
Deputies find $3 million hidden in tractor trailer driving on I-85