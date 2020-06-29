Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
All Election Results
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Recalls
Scams
State News
Your Local Election Headquarters
World News
Top Stories
Court says president can fire Consumer board head ‘at will’
John Wayne’s name on California airport faces new scrutiny
COVID-19 cases climb: What this means for you and Upstate hospitals
Video
Reidville community welcomes burn victim, wife home with procession
Video
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Pete’s Puzzler
Senior Standouts
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Roster shuffle: Plans change in MLB because of health issues
Top Stories
AP source: Cam Newton has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots
Hamlin caps marathon day of racing at Pocono with 4th win
Johnson wins Travelers to extend career-long season streak
Late scratch: Harvick knocks off Pocono from winless list
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Magic Monday June 29, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Summer Essentials
Video
What’s New at Ingles?
Video
COVID Vaccine Research
Video
Craft Axe Throwing opens today in downtown Spartanburg
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
COVID-19 Heroes: Tell your story!
Black History Month
Graduate Gallery
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Upstate county works through storm water issues after this year’s rain fall events
Video
Top Stories
Upstate family donates an outside library to an elementary school in honor of a loved one
Petition raises concerns over visitors to Spartanburg mural
Pandemic inspires Simpsonville resident to create free food pantry
Video
Children’s Museum of the Upstate talks to families about race and Juneteenth
Video
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
WSPA & WYCW Frequency Changes
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
banks
Billions of dollars in aid for small businesses go unclaimed
Trending Stories
Stimulus check round 2: Where we stand on more relief money for Americans
4 charged in burglary investigation in Oconee Co.
Watch Live Newscast or Replay of Previous Show
COVID-19 travel advisories impact vacation rentals in SC
Video
SC coronavirus hospitalizations top 1,000; 1,320 new confirmed cases reported