Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
All Election Results
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Recalls
Scams
State News
Your Local Election Headquarters
World News
Top Stories
Keeping your K-9 safe during Fourth of July fireworks
Video
Military chief: Troops were issued bayonets in DC unrest
Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states
Remember boat safety ahead of July Fourth weekend
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Pete’s Puzzler
Senior Standouts
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Wofford College announces times for 2020 home football games
Top Stories
NC NASCAR driver to debut ‘Trump 2020’ race car at Brickyard 400
Video
AP Source: NFL cutting preseason in half, pushing back start
Pete’s Top 10: #4 Abbeville
Video
Cards replace Yanks as White Sox opponent at Field of Dreams
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Love My Liberty July 4th Celebration
Video
Top Stories
Destination Vacation – Billy Graham Library
Video
This Week in History – Civil Rights Act
Video
Upstate Homes – Listings July 2, 2020
Video
Safe Harbor Resale Shop
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
COVID-19 Heroes: Tell your story!
Destination Vacation
Black History Month
Graduate Gallery
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Destination Vacation heading to Asheville, North Carolina
Video
Top Stories
Upstate county works through storm water issues after this year’s rain fall events
Video
Upstate family donates an outside library to an elementary school in honor of a loved one
Petition raises concerns over visitors to Spartanburg mural
Pandemic inspires Simpsonville resident to create free food pantry
Video
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
WSPA & WYCW Frequency Changes
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch 7News Live at 5
bayonets
Military chief: Troops were issued bayonets in DC unrest
Trending Stories
Two charged in scam out of Union County
Watch Live Newscast or Replay of Previous Show
DHEC: 1,629 new cases of COVID-19, 19 more deaths reported in SC
news
Fauci: New mutation may allow COVID-19 to more easily replicate
Video