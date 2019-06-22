Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Greer
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Local News
Consumer
Entertainment
Original Reporting
Links We Mentioned
Missing Persons
National
Scams
State News
Live Newscast & Replays
Top Stories
Skydiving plane crashes in Hawaii, killing all 11 aboard
Top Stories
Bicyclist dies after crash along Swamp Rabbit Trail in Greenville Co.
Ex-husband charged after 2 killed in shooting on Lilly Maid Drive in Anderson Co.
Spartanburg Co. deputies investigating after 1 killed in Pauline shooting
Severe storms, damaging winds hit Upstate counties
Weather
Alerts
Closings
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
Hurricane
Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Pete’s Puzzler
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Chris Silva Agrees to Play for Miami Heat Summer League Team
Top Stories
Wofford’s Fletcher Magee Accepts Offer to Play for Bucks in NBA Summer League
Pelicans take Spartanburg’s Zion Williamson with No. 1 pick in NBA draft
David Ortiz shooting suspect charged with drug possession
Spartanburg’s Zion Williamson Ready For His NBA Dream to Become a Reality as #1 Overall Pick
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Girl Talk
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Furry Friend Friday – Meet Brownie
Top Stories
Upstate Homes – Mid Year Upstate Real Estate Update
Top Stories
Foothills Wellness Center – Improving Your Health
STISA Talent Agency Meet-and-Greet
Flat Rock Playhouse Presents South Pacific
Summer Back Slide
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Operation Safe Drive
Top Stories
First 100 moms-to-be to get free baby supplies Sat. in Spartanburg
Top Stories
Piedmont Care Inc prepares for National HIV Testing Day
Top Stories
Free hands-on activities at World of Energy
Football game to help Greer coach, firefighter battling illnesses
House Fire in Polk County; home is a complete loss
Local business celebrates “International Axe Throwing Day”
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Get Newcast Copy
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
Chef’s Kitchen
Search
Search
Search
bicycle
Bicyclist dies after crash along Swamp Rabbit Trail in Greenville Co.