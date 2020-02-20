bike theft

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Cat defies odds and survives arrow to the head
Video
Deputies close ‘drug house’ in Henderson Co., charge man for trafficking
Man wanted for numerous bike thefts in Greenville
Signs and treatment for balance disorders and vertigo
Video
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Big Race – Daytona
Carolina Panthers
🏀 Chase for the Championship
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Pete’s Puzzler
The Big Game
🏈 Countdown to Championship
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Thursday girls HS playoff games impacted by weather
Top Stories
UNCG downs Wofford in OT
Furman denied at ETSU
Gamecocks rally falls short against Mississippi State
Wednesday High School Basketball
Video
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Chef’s Kitchen – Rotisserie Chicken and Potato Chowder
Video
Top Stories
Woodside Bistro thriving in overlooked area of West Greenville’s rebirth
Video
Real Talk On Aging – Alzheimer’s Association To Host Annual State House Day
Video
7th Annual Spartanburg “SPRING” Home and Garden Show
Video
The Logos Theatre Presents A Peep Behind the Scenes
Video
Community
Coronavirus
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Pastor asking for the community’s help to aid in his fight against crime
Video
Top Stories
Woman raising thousands for service dog to combat POTS
Video
Top Stories
Foothill Foodie Tours
Video
Man warns others after metal grill brush bristle got stuck in food, damaged intestines
McDowell Co. needs more foster families
Video
Archaeologists at Rose Hill Plantation showcase hidden history
Video
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
45
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Adult Learning Center - Spartanburg
1
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Advanced Therapy Solutions Kids-Pediatrics Haywood
2
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
B & C Tax Pros
3
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County
4
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Big Reds Barber Shop
5
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Chapman Cultural Center
6
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Cherokee County Commission on Alcohol & Drug Abuse
7
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Chester County Schools
8
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
City View First Baptist Church
9
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Clearview Baptist Church
10
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Converse College
11
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
DaVita Dialysis - Rutherford Co.
12
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
First Baptist - Simpsonville
13
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Foothills Nephrology
14
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
GHS Traumatic Brain Injury Program
15
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
GMH Services
16
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Graham County Schools
17
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Haywood County Schools
18
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Infinite Health Chiropractic
19
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Ink World USA
20
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Jackson County Schools
21
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
John Wesley United Methodist Church - Greenville
22
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
La Petite Academy
23
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Laurens Academy
24
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Laurens Co. Schools District 55
25
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Laurens Co. Schools District 56
26
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Limestone College
27
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Madison County Schools - NC
28
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Mayland Community College
29
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
McDowell Technical College
30
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Miss Marions School of Dance-Spartanburg
31
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Mitchell County Schools
32
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Polk County Schools
33
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Pork Rind Factory
34
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Re s Studio of Dance
35
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Sacred Heart Catholic Church - Brevard
36
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Southwestern Comm. College - All Locations
37
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Methodist College
38
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
St. Marys Catholic School
39
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Tender Loving Care - Laurens
40
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
The Forrester Center for Behavioral Health
41
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Trinity Childrens Center
42
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
UNC Asheville
43
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Union County Schools
44
of
/
45
Closings and Delays
Unity of The Blue Ridge
45
of
/
45
bike theft
Man wanted for numerous bike thefts in Greenville
Trending Stories
Missing Clemson student found dead inside vehicle outside of TN rental cabin
Weather
Snow falling in WNC, heading towards Upstate
Video
Watch Live Newscast or Replay of Previous Show
AMBER Alert issued for missing Tennessee toddler
Video