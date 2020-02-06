Blippi Live

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Red Cross opening emergency shelter in Spartanburg for those impacted by storms
GALLERY | Severe storms leave damage across Upstate
Oconee County deputies need help finding missing woman
Local schools release statements on severe weather, dismissal
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
🏀 Chase for the Championship
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Pete’s Puzzler
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Furman wins fourth straight
Top Stories
Ole Miss turns back Gamecocks
Clemson stifled at UVA
Goodwin again big in a Wofford win
Goodwin scores 27 to lift Wofford past VMI 79-73
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Normal joint pain or is it time to get checked for arthritis?
Top Stories
Coming To The Newberry Opera House In February
Blippi is Coming to Spartanburg
February Issue Of Upstate Parent Magazine
Revolutionary Treatment For Neuropathy Symptoms At New Life Medical Centers
Community
Coronavirus
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
New senior site in Anderson promotes healthy living, long life
Top Stories
Rose Hill Plantation hosts Black History Month series open, free to the public
Top Stories
Spartanburg annual board game convention brings over 1,500 games
Share the gospel, share a meal: Local organization lending helping hand to those in need
City of Greer honors two local men during Martin Luther King Jr. day celebration
Local photographer captures Spartanburg through unique vision
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
18
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Adult Learning Center - Spartanburg
1
of
/
18
Closings and Delays
Asheville City Schools
2
of
/
18
Closings and Delays
B & C Tax Pros
3
of
/
18
Closings and Delays
Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health - Heywood
4
of
/
18
Closings and Delays
Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health - Westside
5
of
/
18
Closings and Delays
Charles Lea Center
6
of
/
18
Closings and Delays
Clearview Baptist Church
7
of
/
18
Closings and Delays
Fruitland Baptist Bible College
8
of
/
18
Closings and Delays
Graham County Schools
9
of
/
18
Closings and Delays
Mt. Moriah Baptist - Spartanburg
10
of
/
18
Closings and Delays
Re s Studio of Dance
11
of
/
18
Closings and Delays
Rutherford County Schools
12
of
/
18
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Public Library
13
of
/
18
Closings and Delays
Swain County Schools
14
of
/
18
Closings and Delays
The Forrester Center for Behavioral Health
15
of
/
18
Closings and Delays
The Phoenix Center
16
of
/
18
Closings and Delays
Thrive Upstate
17
of
/
18
Closings and Delays
Unity of The Blue Ridge
18
of
/
18
Blippi Live
Blippi is Coming to Spartanburg
Trending Stories
WATCH: Storm damage reported throughout the Upstate
GALLERY | Severe storms leave damage across Upstate
Watch Live Newscast or Replay of Previous Show
Weather
Man tried to seduce undercover officer with chicken alfredo