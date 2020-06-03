body camera

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
What’s Driving You Crazy on the Roads?
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Prosecutors: 3 men plotted to terrorize Vegas protests
MLS, players reach new labor deal, to resume with tournament
SC Legislative Black Caucus demands change after George Floyd’s death
Video
Ex-defense chief Mattis rips Trump for dividing Americans
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Pete’s Puzzler
Senior Standouts
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
MLS, players reach new labor deal, to resume with tournament
Top Stories
Pete’s Top 10: #8 Christ Church
Video
MLB rejects 114-game schedule, threatens plan of about 50
Johnny Majors, former Tennessee and Pitt coach, dies at 85
NASCAR City USA: Cup Series set for 2021 return to Nashville
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
More Reliable Payment Options
Video
Top Stories
June Caring for the Carolinas Winner
Video
Hawk And Tom from B93.7 Tell Megan What They Have Been Up To
Video
Retirement Coffee Talk – Lower Risk Investments
Video
Work It Wednesday – MakeUp Tips For The Summer
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
COVID-19 Heroes: Tell your story!
Black History Month
Graduate Gallery
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Upstate family grateful for long history of military service
Live
Top Stories
New amenities coming to an Upstate park after victimized several times
Video
Researchers address concerns surrounding the ‘murder hornet’ in SC
Video
Seneca city leaders to host free concert for tornado victims
Video
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
WSPA & WYCW Frequency Changes
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
body camera
SC Legislative Black Caucus demands change after George Floyd’s death
Video
Trending Stories
Asheville PD Chief Zack issues statement after water, food, medical supplies destroyed by officers during protest
news
Pete’s Top 10: #8 Christ Church
Video
4 Minneapolis cops now charged in George Floyd’s death
Video
Food Lion buying 62 BI-LO, Harveys Supermarket stores in Georgia, Carolinas