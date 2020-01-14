Boeing 787

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
NSA finds major security flaw in Windows 10, free fix issued
Greenville Police Interim Capt. Jason Rampey retires
Infant dies after being attacked by family dog in Ohio home
NASCAR changes rules to try to improve short-track racing
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
🏀 Chase for the Championship
🏈 Countdown to Championship
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Pete’s Puzzler
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
NASCAR changes rules to try to improve short-track racing
Top Stories
Atlanta Braves to reveal new name of their stadium
LSU downs Clemson for national title
Hinch, GM fired for Astros sign stealing after MLB bans pair
Upstate residents share Clemson-LSU predictions
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Magic Monday January 13, 2020
Top Stories
Book Author Sallie Holder Is Here With Her New Book “Hitting Rock Middle”
The 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Week Celebration
Move It Monday – Booty Shop
Monster Jam Ultimate Fan Experience Ticket Giveway
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
New Year’s Sip and Paint Event
Top Stories
Greenville Humane Society rescues puppies from Tennessee kill-shelter
Top Stories
Church prays for Christmas miracle after toy donation mix-up
Safe Harbor Holiday Program gifting to families in need
Greenville nonprofit honors homeless through national memorial day
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s niece speaks at Greenville luncheon
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
Boeing 787
Mexico can’t sell presidential jet, tries odd sales pitches
Trending Stories
Police respond to reported bank robbery in Woodruff
Winning $25K a year for life ticket sold in Boiling Springs
Missing 13-year-old in Oconee Co. found safe
Weather
Two accused of robbing man at gunpoint in Laurens Co. arrested