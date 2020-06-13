Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
All Election Results
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
What’s Driving You Crazy on the Roads?
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Atlanta police shoot, kill suspect after struggle
High school seniors get to cross the finish line at Charlotte Motor Speedway graduation ceremonies
Video
SC health officials report 770 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Officer charged in Floyd’s death eligible for pension money
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Pete’s Puzzler
Senior Standouts
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
MLB offers players 80% of prorated salaries, 72-game season
Top Stories
Three Clemson male athletes test positive for COVID-19
USC quarterback’s protest sign goes viral, now it will make it’s way to the Upstate
Video
GCS announces plans for phased-in athletics and summer camps
Clemson football players speak on Saturday’s planned peaceful demonstration
Video
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Update From Preserve SC
Video
Top Stories
Chef’s Kitchen – Crepe Cake
Video
Father’s Day Gift Ideas
Video
Upstate Homes – Listings June 12, 2020
Video
A Blast To Greenville’s Past
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
COVID-19 Heroes: Tell your story!
Black History Month
Graduate Gallery
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Make-A-Wish South Carolina still focused on granting wishes, despite COVID
Video
Top Stories
Upstate group fights against inequality and pushes for change
Video
How to talk about, begin to unpack, racial unrest happening right now
Video
Upstate family grateful for long history of military service
Live
New amenities coming to an Upstate park after victimized several times
Video
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
WSPA & WYCW Frequency Changes
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Set Free Christian Fellowship
bolivia
Bolivian schoolteacher gives virtual classes as superhero
Gallery
Trending Stories
SC health officials report 770 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Atlanta police shoot, kill suspect after struggle
Driver charged in deadly Greenville Co. crash that killed motorcyclist
Weather
Former Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller speaks on ‘red flag’ of missing file involving Looper murders
Video