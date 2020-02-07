Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Help deputies find missing Westminster man Kendall Hawkins
Man accused of multiple child sex crimes arrested at Asheville apartment complex
NWS confirms tornado touched down in Spartanburg; storm damage clean-up underway in the Upstate
Stranger in France finds Girard veteran’s dog tag 70 years later with metal detector
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
🏀 Chase for the Championship
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Pete’s Puzzler
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
UNC-Asheville pushes past Upstate
Top Stories
PC holds off Gardner-Webb
Number one USC women roll at Arkansas
Furman wins fourth straight
Ole Miss turns back Gamecocks
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Tryon Estates
Top Stories
Monster Jam Happening This Weekend
Back To 30 – Shape Your Lip Event
Gun Safety Events
Bon Secours Upstate Cardiology – Sudden Cardiac Arrest
Community
Coronavirus
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
New senior site in Anderson promotes healthy living, long life
Top Stories
Rose Hill Plantation hosts Black History Month series open, free to the public
Top Stories
Spartanburg annual board game convention brings over 1,500 games
Share the gospel, share a meal: Local organization lending helping hand to those in need
City of Greer honors two local men during Martin Luther King Jr. day celebration
Local photographer captures Spartanburg through unique vision
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
66
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Advent Children's Center
1
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Anderson Co. School District 1
2
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Anderson Co. School District 2
3
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Anderson Co. School District 3
4
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Anderson Co. School District 4
5
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Anderson County Disabilities & Special Needs Board
6
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Bethel Child Enrichment Program
7
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Bundle of Joy Academy
8
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Calhoun Falls Charter School
9
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Cancer Association Sptbg Cherokee
10
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Carver Industries - Landrum
11
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Charles Lea Center
12
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Cherokee County Schools - SC
13
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Chester County Schools
14
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Early Learning Center, Anderson Mill Rd Baptist
15
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Einstein Academy
16
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Fairview Baptist Weekday Preschool
17
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
First Baptist Spartanburg - Weekday Preschool
18
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Five Oaks Academy
19
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Graham County Schools
20
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Greenville County Schools
21
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Greenwood Co. District 50
22
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Greenwood Co. District 51
23
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Greer Community Ministries
24
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Haywood County Schools
25
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
High Point Academy
26
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Highlands School
27
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Jackson County Schools
28
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Lake Lure Classical Academy
29
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Laurens Co. Schools District 55
30
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Little Lights Learning Center
31
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Macon County Schools
32
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Memorial UMC Child Enrichment
33
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Middle Tyger Community Center - Lyman
34
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Mitchell County Schools
35
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Montessori West
36
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Mother Goose Day Care
37
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Mside Weekday Preschool
38
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Oakbrook Preparatory School
39
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Pickens County Schools
40
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Polk County Schools
41
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Senior Centers of Cherokee County, Inc.
42
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Co. District 1
43
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Co. District 2
44
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Co. District 3
45
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Co. District 4
46
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Co. District 5
47
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Co. District 6
48
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Co. District 7
49
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Housing Authority
50
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Methodist College
51
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Springs Christian Day School
52
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School
53
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
St. James Methodist. Kindergarten
54
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
St. Matthews Episcopal Preschool
55
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
St. Paul Catholic
56
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Swain County Schools
57
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
The Forrester Center for Behavioral Health
58
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
59
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Thrive Upstate
60
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Tot Learning Center FUMC
61
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Trinity Childrens Center
62
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Tyger River Children's Center
63
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Union Christian Day School
64
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Union County Council on Aging
65
of
/
66
Closings and Delays
Union County Schools
66
of
/
66
Bon Secours Upstate Cardiology
Bon Secours Upstate Cardiology – Sudden Cardiac Arrest
Trending Stories
Man tried to seduce undercover officer with chicken alfredo
NWS confirms tornado touched down in Spartanburg; storm damage clean-up underway in the Upstate
Weather
GALLERY | Severe storms leave damage across Upstate
Watch Live Newscast or Replay of Previous Show