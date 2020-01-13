Brian Mitchell Tucker

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Clemson fans attend watch parties in Spartanburg ahead of big game
Hinch, GM fired for Astros sign stealing after MLB bans pair
Social Media Listening Center in Clemson tracks Championship game
Upstate residents share Clemson-LSU predictions
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
🏀 Chase for the Championship
🏈 Countdown to Championship
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Pete’s Puzzler
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Hinch, GM fired for Astros sign stealing after MLB bans pair
Top Stories
Upstate residents share Clemson-LSU predictions
LIVE UPDATES: Clemson, LSU trade blows early in New Orleans
Pres. Trump to become fan in chief at college football title game
South Carolina new No. 1 in women’s Top 25
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Magic Monday January 13, 2020
Top Stories
Book Author Sallie Holder Is Here With Her New Book “Hitting Rock Middle”
The 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Week Celebration
Move It Monday – Booty Shop
Monster Jam Ultimate Fan Experience Ticket Giveway
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
New Year’s Sip and Paint Event
Top Stories
Greenville Humane Society rescues puppies from Tennessee kill-shelter
Top Stories
Church prays for Christmas miracle after toy donation mix-up
Safe Harbor Holiday Program gifting to families in need
Greenville nonprofit honors homeless through national memorial day
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s niece speaks at Greenville luncheon
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
Brian Mitchell Tucker
Suspect charged after armed robbery at Dollar General in Cherokee Co.
Trending Stories
Missing 13-year-old in Oconee Co. found safe
LIVE UPDATES: Clemson, LSU trade blows early in New Orleans
5 tornadoes touch down in Upstate
Suspect charged after armed robbery at Dollar General in Cherokee Co.
Wildlife rehab group says golfers beat opossum blind on Hilton Head course