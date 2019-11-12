brooklyn christian methodist episcopal

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
CMA Awards
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Blacksburg H.S. football coach Drew Chisholm to step down to pursue another coaching opportunity
Tampa soldier surprises HS seniors who started writing him letters in kindergarten
Axe throwing business in Anderson aimed at helping veterans
Burglary reported at Chesnee church
Video
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Blacksburg H.S. football coach Drew Chisholm to step down to pursue another coaching opportunity
Top Stories
Upstate falls at NC Central
Two Paladins awarded by SoCon
South Carolina Shuts Down Wyoming on the Court, 66-32
Clemson Pulls Away Late to Defeat Colgate, 81-68
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Top Stories
Warehouse Theatre Presents The Thanksgiving Play
Genetic Genealogy Event
United Community Bank Ice on Main
Fashion Trend Tuesday – Holiday Fashion Ideas
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
End Vaping
Hispanic Heritage Month
Home for the Holidays
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Local Bakery Teaming up with Make-A-Wish Foundation
Top Stories
Yuletide Unicorn Festival
Top Stories
Greenville students send thank you cards & candy to troops overseas
Gratefull Greenville
Asheville Biltmore hosts ‘Downton Abbey’ Exhibition starting in November
Spartanburg Salt Cave offers visitors alternative healing options
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
11
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Asheville Christian Academy
1
of
/
11
Closings
Asheville City Schools
2
of
/
11
Closings
Buncombe County Schools
3
of
/
11
Closings
Chester County Schools
4
of
/
11
Closings
Graham County Schools
5
of
/
11
Closings
Haywood County Schools
6
of
/
11
Closings
Highlands School
7
of
/
11
Closings
Jackson County Schools
8
of
/
11
Closings
Madison County Schools - NC
9
of
/
11
Closings
Mayland Community College
10
of
/
11
Closings
Mitchell County Schools
11
of
/
11
brooklyn christian methodist episcopal
Burglary reported at Chesnee church
Trending Stories
WATCH: Townville Elem. School shooter Jesse Osborne set for sentencing
No. 1 milk company declares bankruptcy amid drop in demand
Weather
Judge grants bond for fmr Greenville Co. sheriff Will Lewis
Teen charged in shooting death of Greenwood woman