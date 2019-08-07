Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Greer
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School HQ
Live Newscast & Replays
Local News
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
Original Reporting
Links We Mentioned
National
Recalls
Scams
State News
Top Stories
Deputies say these 9 apps could put your kids in danger
Top Stories
Walmart workers plan walkout over gun sales
Chipotle bowls contain cancer-linked chemicals, study says
Man accused of punching, kidnapping girlfriend in Oconee Co., deputies say
Pendleton Fire Chief Bobby Pruitt passes away
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
Pete’s Puzzler
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
SCHSL to keep football title games in Columbia in 2019
Top Stories
HSRZ: Broome Team Preview
HSRZ: Clinton Team Preview
2019 High School Football Schedule
Cam, Kuechly to sit Thursday
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Girl Talk
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner For August
Top Stories
Senior Bowling League In Spartanburg
Top Stories
JustShons Catering and Restaurant
Retirement Coffee Talk – Stock Market Corrections
Chef’s Kitchen – Macerated Dried Fruit
Work It Wednesday – Anti-Aging Beauty Solutions
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Operation Safe Drive
Top Stories
Back2School Bash gives family more than school supplies
Top Stories
National Night Out events planned across Upstate
Top Stories
Spartanburg Northside gains new neighbor thanks to Habitat for Humanity
Upstate group gives tips to prevent child hot car deaths
United Way of Piedmont hosts “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive
Greenville Police Department awards 18 scholarships
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Get Newcast Copy
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
Chef’s Kitchen
Search
Search
Search
catering
JustShons Catering and Restaurant
Trending Stories
Man accused of punching, kidnapping girlfriend in Oconee Co., deputies say
New jail in jeopardy as Pickens County looks to fill critical detention officer positions
Police ask public to avoid Walmart in Garden City due to suspicious package
Duke Foods lawsuit: Fired VP allegedly stole, shared sandwich spread recipes
FedEx severs ties with Amazon