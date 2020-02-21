Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
NFL owners offer 17 games, shorter preseason, larger rosters
Man gets 45 years in prison after convicted of child sex crimes in Pickens Co.
Virus cases balloon in S. Korea as outbreak shifts, spreads
Tonight @7PM: Remembrance service for Faye Swetlik in Cayce, SC
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Big Race – Daytona
Carolina Panthers
🏀 Chase for the Championship
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Pete’s Puzzler
The Big Game
🏈 Countdown to Championship
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
NFL owners offer 17 games, shorter preseason, larger rosters
Top Stories
Clemson women drop ninth straight
Presbyterian falls at High Point
Number one USC women pull away from LSU
Thursday girls HS playoff games impacted by weather
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Chef’s Kitchen – Rotisserie Chicken and Potato Chowder
Video
Top Stories
Woodside Bistro thriving in overlooked area of West Greenville’s rebirth
Video
Real Talk On Aging – Alzheimer’s Association To Host Annual State House Day
Video
7th Annual Spartanburg “SPRING” Home and Garden Show
Video
The Logos Theatre Presents A Peep Behind the Scenes
Video
Community
Coronavirus
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Pastor asking for the community’s help to aid in his fight against crime
Video
Top Stories
Woman raising thousands for service dog to combat POTS
Video
Top Stories
Foothill Foodie Tours
Video
Man warns others after metal grill brush bristle got stuck in food, damaged intestines
McDowell Co. needs more foster families
Video
Archaeologists at Rose Hill Plantation showcase hidden history
Video
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
72
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Advent Children's Center
1
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Anderson Co. School District 1
2
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Anderson Co. School District 3
3
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Anderson Co. School District 4
4
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Anderson County DSN Board ADP
5
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Any Lab Test Now - Greenville
6
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Asheville Christian Academy
7
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Asheville City Schools
8
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Brookwood Preschool Academy
9
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Buncombe County Schools
10
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Burke County Schools
11
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Calhoun Falls Charter School
12
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Charles Lea Center
13
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Clemson Episcopal Day School
14
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Early Learning Center, Anderson Mill Rd Baptist
15
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Fairview Baptist Church-Greer,SC
16
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Fairview Baptist Weekday Preschool
17
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
First Baptist Spartanburg - Weekday Preschool
18
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Foothills Nephrology
19
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Fruitland Baptist Bible College
20
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
GMH Services
21
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Graham County Schools
22
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Greenwood Co. District 52
23
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Harmony House Childcare Development Center
24
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Haywood County Schools
25
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Henderson County Schools
26
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
His Kids East Flat Rock
27
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Jackson County Schools
28
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Kids Konnection Childcare,Inc.
29
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
La Petite Academy
30
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Lake Lure Classical Academy
31
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Lutheran Church of Our Saviour
32
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Macon County Schools
33
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Madison County Schools - NC
34
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
McDowell County Transit
35
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Mitchell County Schools
36
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Montessori Academy - Spartanburg
37
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Montessori School of Anderson
38
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Montessori West
39
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Mside Weekday Preschool
40
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
New Day Clubhouse
41
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
New Horizon Family Dental Care
42
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Oakbrook Preparatory School
43
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Oconee County Courthouse
44
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Oconee County Government Offices
45
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Pelham Vision Center
46
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Pickens County Schools
47
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Rockie Bull Allstate Insurance Agency
48
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Senior Centers of Cherokee County, Inc.
49
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Southern Eye Associates
50
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Co School Districts
51
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Co. District 3
52
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Springs Christian Day School
53
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
St. James Methodist. Kindergarten
54
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
St. Marys Catholic School
55
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
St. Matthews Episcopal Preschool
56
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
St. Paul UMC Preschool
57
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Swenson & Associates
58
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Tender Loving Care - Laurens
59
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
The Diamond Child Development Center
60
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
The Mountain Community School-Hendersonville
61
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
The Prass Company Real Estate
62
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Transylvania County Schools
63
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Trinity Childrens Center
64
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Trinity Preschool
65
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Tyger River Children's Center
66
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Union County Council on Aging
67
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Upstate Montessori Academy
68
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
US Renal Care/Dialysis - Lyman
69
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
West Anderson Church of God
70
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Westside Dermatology
71
of
/
72
Closings and Delays
Wilkins Opticians
72
of
/
72
cba
NFL owners offer 17 games, shorter preseason, larger rosters
Trending Stories
Missing Clemson student found dead inside vehicle outside of TN rental cabin
9 black female lawmakers making history in South Carolina
Video
Weather
news
Man dies following shooting on Greenfield Dr. in Forest City, homicide investigation underway