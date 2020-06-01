Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
What’s Driving You Crazy on the Roads?
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Clemson WR Ross out for the year due to spinal condition
Pres. Trump threatens to deploy military if states don’t stop violent protests
Video
Asst. fire chief in Lavonia accused of making unauthorized purchases with city funds, GBI says
Greenville mayor meets with activists following weekend protests
Video
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Pete’s Puzzler
Senior Standouts
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Clemson WR Ross out for the year due to spinal condition
Top Stories
Clemson WR Ross out for season
Remembering Legendary Auburn Coach Pat Dye
Simms returning to Clemson basketball
Gaffney Ready to Open Half Million Dollar Weight Room
Video
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Magic Monday June 1, 2020
Video
Top Stories
What Is Going On At Centre Stage
Video
What Has Bill Love From Earth FM Been Up To? Megan Finds Out!
Video
Travel Tips And Ideas
Video
Move It Monday – A Look Inside The BIGGS Sports Training Facility
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
COVID-19 Heroes: Tell your story!
Black History Month
Graduate Gallery
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Upstate family grateful for long history of military service
Live
Top Stories
New amenities coming to an Upstate park after victimized several times
Video
Researchers address concerns surrounding the ‘murder hornet’ in SC
Video
Seneca city leaders to host free concert for tornado victims
Video
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch 7News at 7PM
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
Nearly 26,000 nursing home deaths reported as lockdowns ease
Trending Stories
Man shot, killed during incident on W. Parker Rd in Greenville ID’d
Fmr Florence Co. Sheriff’s Office officer accused of misconduct in office
Citywide curfew set to start tonight at 7PM in Spartanburg has been canceled, Chief Thompson says
Video
Family autopsy: Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure
Pres. Trump threatens to deploy military if states don’t stop violent protests
Video