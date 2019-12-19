central Michigan university

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Man arrested after vans stolen in West Asheville, police say
Nielsen guitar pick promoted lobbying firm website
LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas Day around the Upstate
Woman gives kidney to stranger, triggering transplant chain to help save 4 lives
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
2019 Star of the Year Winners Announced
Top Stories
USC women destroy Duke
Wofford falls at Duke
Clemson’s Simmons earns unanimous All-America honors
Jacksonville drubs Presbyterian
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Bon Secours Rheumatology
Top Stories
Roper Music Guitar Winner!
Upstate Homes – What’s In A Price Point?
Star Of The Year Honor
Furry Friend Friday – Meet Maude
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Church prays for Christmas miracle after toy donation mix-up
Top Stories
Safe Harbor Holiday Program gifting to families in need
Top Stories
Greenville nonprofit honors homeless through national memorial day
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s niece speaks at Greenville luncheon
BI-LO & Harvest Hope Food Bank tackle hunger with large food giveaway
“Day of Blessings” relieving financial burden of holiday’s for Upstate families
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
central Michigan university
Safe Harbor Holiday Program gifting to families in need
Trending Stories
6 charged after man’s body found in shallow grave in Greenville Co.
Arson investigation underway after fire at former business in Gaffney
Coroner: Spartanburg teen dies at hospital following shooting
Weather
LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas Day around the Upstate