Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School HQ
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
CMA Awards
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Police seek to ID suspects who stole $6K worth of designer handbags in Greenville
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
Gifted & talented students charged with making threats will not be expelled
Doctors urge FDA to put breast cancer warning label on cheese
Video
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
Pro Football Challenge
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Dorman, Byrnes square off as unbeatens
Top Stories
Star Of The Week: Hack Hamilton, WR, Daniel
Bobby Chapman tourney celebrates 25th anniversary
Clemson women picked eighth in ACC
NASCAR’s Kaulig Racing car hauler crashes on I-40 in McDowell Co.
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Girl Talk
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Blacksburg High School Wildcat Band Close out the Show
Top Stories
Blacksburg High School Wildcat Band Performing on Your Carolina
Dynamic Violin and Piano duo to Perform at Converse College
Furry Friend Friday – Greenville County Animal Care
Dan Hamilton Answers Viewer Questions who are Thinking of a Real Estate Career
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
End Vaping
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
The importance of Breast Cancer Awareness for Men
Top Stories
Spartanburg domestic violence walk helps family to heal, reach others in need
Top Stories
Spartanburg Co. Little Africa community earns historical marker
Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas gets renovation help from TV Star Ty Pennington
Pendleton school collecting toys for MUSC hospital
Scots and Brats Festival
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Search
Search
Search
chanel
Police seek to ID suspects who stole $6K worth of designer handbags in Greenville
Trending Stories
High School Football Scores
Doctors urge FDA to put breast cancer warning label on cheese
Weather
news
Timken to cut 150 positions at Gaffney plant