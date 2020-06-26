channel 62

Skip to content
date 2020-06-26
Texas shuts down bars as hospitalizations surpass 5,000
Mike Henry to stop voicing Black character on ‘Family Guy’
Plan advances to allow dismantling Minneapolis Police Dept.
Child care services coping with the pandemic
Clemson Athletics reports 19 new COVID-19 cases including 14 football players
Positive COVID test leads to more withdrawals from Travelers
Greenville Co. Schools suspends summer athletic practices
AP interview: MLB Commissioner Manfred: `We owe it to our fans to be better’
Pete’s Top 10: #5 Dorman
Craft Axe Throwing opens today in downtown Spartanburg
Dollywood Is Open
Upstate Homes – Listings June 26, 2020
Local Boy Starts Mowing Business
The Good Feet Store
Upstate family donates an outside library to an elementary school in honor of a loved one
Petition raises concerns over visitors to Spartanburg mural
Pandemic inspires Simpsonville resident to create free food pantry
Children’s Museum of the Upstate talks to families about race and Juneteenth
Juneteenth celebrations & events
WSPA & WYCW change frequencies 7/3, antenna users should rescan
Greenville Co. schools release results of parent survey on reopening in the Fall
Spartanburg City Council approves mask ordinance
SC surpasses 30,000 COVID-19 cases as Gov. urges public to wear masks
Man dies of injury at recycling center in Spartanburg
South Carolina school districts receive metrics for low, medium and high COVID-19 spread