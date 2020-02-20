childrens advocacy centers

1  of  188
Closings and Delays
Abiding Peace Academy Active Day of Boiling Springs Advent Children's Center Allergy Partners of the Foothills - Moore Allergy Partners of the Foothills - Spartanburg Anderson Co. School District 1 Anderson Co. School District 2 Anderson Co. School District 3 Anderson Co. School District 4 Anderson County DSN Board Admin Anderson County DSN Board ADP Anderson County Government Offices Anderson County Meals on Wheels Any Lab Test Now - Greenville Asheville Christian Academy Asheville City Schools B & C Tax Pros Bailey Insurance Agency, Inc. Bethel Child Enrichment Program Big Reds Barber Shop Bo-Peep Day Care Center Boiling Springs Chiropractic Clinic Brookwood Preschool Academy Buncombe County Schools Bundle of Joy Academy Burke County Schools Calhoun Falls Charter School Calhoun Falls Family Practice Carolina Community Pharmacy Carolina Health Centers, Inc. Chapman Cultural Center Charles Lea Center Cherokee County Schools - SC Chester County Schools Christ Church Episcopal School City of Mauldin City Of Seneca Clemson Child Development Clemson Episcopal Day School Converse College Cool Kids Clubhouse Cornerstone Childrens Academy Country Day School - Greer DaVita Dialysis - Rutherford Co. DCEC DSI Lyman Dialysis Earle Street Baptist - Greenville Early Learning Center, Anderson Mill Rd Baptist Eastside Day Care Center Eddlemon Adventist School Einstein Academy Elite Senior Day Center of Spartanburg Erhardt Leimer Fairview Baptist Church-Greer,SC Fairview Baptist Weekday Preschool Falls Park Dentistry First Baptist Spartanburg - Weekday Preschool First Presbyterian Church - Spartanburg Foothills Nephrology Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp Fruitland Baptist Bible College GHS Traumatic Brain Injury Program GMH Services Graham County Schools Greenville County Schools Greenville Tech Child Development Center Greenville Technical College Greenwood Co. District 50 Greenwood Co. District 51 Greenwood Co. District 52 Greer Ear, Nose & Throat Harmony House Childcare Development Center Hart County Schools Haywood County Schools Henderson County Schools His Kids East Flat Rock IFBC Child Development Center Ink World USA Intedge Manufacturing Jackson County Schools Jeff Clark Insurance Agency Kids First Child Development Kids Konnection Childcare,Inc. La Petite Academy Lake Lure Classical Academy Lakelands Family Practice Center Land n Sea Lander University Laurens Academy Laurens Co. Schools District 55 Laurens Co. Schools District 56 Limestone College Little Footprints Too Little Miracles-Mayo Little Tots Learning Academy Macon County Schools Madison County Schools - NC Mayland Community College McDowell County Schools McDowell County Transit McDowell Technical College Memorial UMC Child Enrichment Midway Weekday Ministry Miss Tammys Little Learning Center Mitchell County Schools Mobile Meals of Spartanburg Montessori School of Anderson Montessori West Mother Goose Day Care Ms Sallys Learning Center LLC Mside Weekday Preschool New Day Clubhouse New Horizon Family Dental Care New Horizon Family Health Services - Faris Road New Horizon FHS - Downtown New Horizon FHS - Greer New Horizon FHS Travelers Rest North Greenville University Oakbrook Preparatory School Oconee County Courthouse Oconee County Government Offices Pickens County Schools Piedmont Eye Associates Piedmont Medical of SC, LLC/Dr. K. Soherwardy Piedmont Technical College Polk County Local Government Polk County Schools Pork Rind Factory Powdersville Water District Precious Jewels Private School Revman International Distribution Robins Nest Child Care, LLC Rockie Bull Allstate Insurance Agency Rocky Creek Christian Academy Rutherford County Courts Senior Centers of Cherokee County, Inc. Sherman College Small Impressions Child Development Center Southern Eye Associates Southside Christian School Sparkle City Dental Spartanburg Christian Academy Spartanburg Co School Districts Spartanburg Co. District 3 Spartanburg Day School Spartanburg Ear, Nose & Throat Spartanburg Methodist College Springs Christian Day School St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School St. James Methodist. Kindergarten St. Josephs Catholic School - Greenville St. Marys Catholic School St. Matthews Episcopal Preschool St. Paul UMC Preschool State Government Offices-Anderson County State Government Offices-Laurens County State Government Offices-Oconee County State Government Offices-Pickens County Stewart Family Eye Care, PC Sunshine Preschool-Chesnee Swenson & Associates Tender Loving Care - Laurens The Childrens Center - Greenwood The Childrens Cove LLC The Diamond Child Development Center The Mountain Community School-Hendersonville The Prass Company Real Estate The Village School of Gaffney Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy Thrive Upstate Transylvania County Schools Tri-County Technical College Trinity Preschool Tyger River Children's Center UNC Asheville Union Christian Day School Union County Council on Aging Union County Schools Union Disabilities Unique Kids Upstate Lung and Critical Care Specialists PC Upstate Montessori Academy Uptown Family Practice Center Wanda Bradey & Hugh Fowler - State Farm Insurance Ware Shoals Family Practice Wellford Family Medicine West Anderson Church of God Westside Dermatology

