Chris Sale

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
What’s Driving You Crazy on the Roads?
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Man accused of licking Walmart items in coronavirus prank charged with making terrorist threats
2 killed in head-on crash in Greenville Co.
South Carolina schools remain closed until the end of April
Video
Charleston City Council approves ‘stay at home’ ordinance
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Big Tournament
Carolina Panthers
🏀 Chase for the Championship
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Pete’s Puzzler
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Mets star Noah Syndergaard to have Tommy John surgery
Top Stories
Corona confusion: NCAA shows flexibility in fundraising efforts
Panthers release Cam Newton
Japanese Prime Minister says IOC agrees ‘100%’ that Olympics should be postponed
Staley takes another national honor, denied Olympic chance
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
A Look Inside The Tuscany Subdivision By Apex Development
Video
Top Stories
Fashion Trend Tuesday – Copper Penny
Video
Get Creative With Jed Dearybury
Video
Fun To Go – Crafts and Baking
Video
Corona Virus and Asthma
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Mobile Meals of Spartanburg’s Land Cruise rescheduled for June 19; announce new delivery schedule
Top Stories
Caring for the Carolinas’ March Shred-A-Thon events postponed until May
Top Stories
First Baptist Spartanburg church service held at 11 a.m.
Video
Greenville Co. Rec suspending all recreational programs
El Thrifty Greenville
Video
Jazzercise Workout
Video
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
7
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors
1
of
/
7
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union
2
of
/
7
Closings and Delays
First Church of Christ Scientist Greenville
3
of
/
7
Closings and Delays
Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville
4
of
/
7
Closings and Delays
Southern Eye Associates
5
of
/
7
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program
6
of
/
7
Closings and Delays
The Greenville UU Fellowship
7
of
/
7
Chris Sale
Mets star Noah Syndergaard to have Tommy John surgery
Trending Stories
Weather
SC schools to remain closed through April, governor says
2 charged following 2 armed robberies in Spartanburg Co.
news
‘Stay at home’ order issued for Charlotte, Mecklenburg Co.