christopher devon fowler

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Anderson County deputy involved in crash
School collects donations for children who lost their mother and home in a fire
Derrick Henry helps pay off layaways for Nashville families
Pickens County crash leaves one dead
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Pete’s Puzzler
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Jeff Scott Returns to Clemson Practice & Jackson Carman Prepares to Face Home State School
Top Stories
Dorman Comes Back to Beat Greensboro Day to Win Chik-Fil-A Classic, 56-52
Derrick Henry helps pay off layaways for Nashville families
Carolina Panthers interviewed former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, report says
USC women take Top 25 battle
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Bon Secours Rheumatology
Top Stories
Roper Music Guitar Winner!
Upstate Homes – What’s In A Price Point?
Star Of The Year Honor
Furry Friend Friday – Meet Maude
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Greenville Humane Society rescues puppies from Tennessee kill-shelter
Top Stories
Church prays for Christmas miracle after toy donation mix-up
Top Stories
Safe Harbor Holiday Program gifting to families in need
Greenville nonprofit honors homeless through national memorial day
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s niece speaks at Greenville luncheon
BI-LO & Harvest Hope Food Bank tackle hunger with large food giveaway
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
christopher devon fowler
25-year-old killed in shooting at Spartanburg tattoo shop
Trending Stories
25-year-old killed in shooting at Spartanburg tattoo shop
Weather
NC fugitive arrested after robbery, burglary, chase in Spartanburg Co.
news
‘Pray for our President:’ Cowpens church sign grabs drivers’ attention