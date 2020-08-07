Christopher Duran Geter

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
All Election Results
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School Headquarters
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Recalls
Scams
State News
Your Local Election Headquarters
World News
Top Stories
17 vehicles stolen from Michigan dealership 1 day before opening
Video
Deputies search for missing 81-year-old Clinton woman with dementia
Pedestrian dies in early- morning Spartanburg Co. crash
Man charged with felony DUI in deadly Greenville Co. crash
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Pete’s Puzzler
Senior Standouts
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
2020 Preview: Ninety Six Wildcats
Video
Top Stories
Clemson Holds Second Practice of Fall Camp; Lawrence Talked After Practice
Video
SAC Postponed Fall Sports Until Spring of 2021; Limestone, Anderson & Newberry Affected
Video
USC Learns Friday It Will Play Auburn & at Ole Miss to Round Out 10-Game SEC Only Schedule
Video
Entire Cubs-Cards series postponed after more positive tests
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Upstate Homes – Listings August 7, 2020
Video
Top Stories
The Plexaderm 10-minute Challenge
Video
Keeping Kids Safe
Video
Monkee’s of the Westend BOGO
Video
Kellie Rynn Academy
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
COVID-19 Heroes: Tell your story!
Destination Vacation
Black History Month
Graduate Gallery
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Destination Vacation: Fork Shoals, South Carolina
Video
Top Stories
Destination Vacation: Biltmore in Asheville
Video
Sip, relax and enjoy Virginia wine at New Kent Winery
Video
Spartanburg small business incubator offering legal classes to public
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
WSPA & WYCW Frequency Changes
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
Christopher Duran Geter
1 arrested after shooting on Farley Ave. in Spartanburg Co.
Trending Stories
More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef recalled
Two-month-old baby among one of the youngest COVID-19 patients in upstate
Video
Pedestrian dies in early- morning Spartanburg Co. crash
Man charged with felony DUI in deadly Greenville Co. crash
Weather