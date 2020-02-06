closed roads

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
UNC-Asheville pushes past Upstate
Deputies search for gas station armed robbery suspects in Greenville Co.
Heavy rains leads to damage, road closures in Greenville County
SCDOT: 83 roads closed statewide following storms
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
🏀 Chase for the Championship
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Pete’s Puzzler
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
UNC-Asheville pushes past Upstate
Top Stories
PC holds off Gardner-Webb
Number one USC women roll at Arkansas
Furman wins fourth straight
Ole Miss turns back Gamecocks
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Normal joint pain or is it time to get checked for arthritis?
Top Stories
Coming To The Newberry Opera House In February
Blippi is Coming to Spartanburg
February Issue Of Upstate Parent Magazine
Revolutionary Treatment For Neuropathy Symptoms At New Life Medical Centers
Community
Coronavirus
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
New senior site in Anderson promotes healthy living, long life
Top Stories
Rose Hill Plantation hosts Black History Month series open, free to the public
Top Stories
Spartanburg annual board game convention brings over 1,500 games
Share the gospel, share a meal: Local organization lending helping hand to those in need
City of Greer honors two local men during Martin Luther King Jr. day celebration
Local photographer captures Spartanburg through unique vision
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
79
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Abiding Peace Academy
1
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
AccessHealth Spartanburg
2
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Advent Children's Center
3
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Anderson Co. School District 1
4
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Anderson Co. School District 2
5
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Anderson Co. School District 3
6
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Anderson Co. School District 4
7
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
B & C Tax Pros
8
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Bethel Child Enrichment Program
9
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Bundle of Joy Academy
10
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Calhoun Falls Charter School
11
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Carver Industries - Landrum
12
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Charles Lea Center
13
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Cherokee County Schools - SC
14
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Chester County Schools
15
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Cornerstone Childrens Academy
16
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Early Learning Center, Anderson Mill Rd Baptist
17
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Einstein Academy
18
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Fairview Baptist Weekday Preschool
19
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
First Baptist Spartanburg - Weekday Preschool
20
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Five Oaks Academy
21
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Fruitland Baptist Bible College
22
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Graham County Schools
23
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Greenville County Schools
24
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Greenwood Co. District 50
25
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Greenwood Co. District 51
26
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Greenwood Co. District 52
27
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Happy Day Playschool
28
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Hart County Schools
29
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Henderson County Schools
30
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
High Point Academy
31
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Highlands School
32
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Jackson County Schools
33
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Lake Lure Classical Academy
34
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Laurens Academy
35
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Laurens Co. Schools District 55
36
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Laurens Co. Schools District 56
37
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Little Lights Learning Center
38
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Macon County Schools
39
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
McDowell County Schools
40
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
McDowell Technical College
41
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Memorial UMC Child Enrichment
42
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Montessori School of Anderson
43
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Montessori West
44
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Oakbrook Preparatory School
45
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Oconee County Schools
46
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Pickens County Schools
47
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Piedmont Technical College
48
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Polk County Schools
49
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Rutherford County Schools
50
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Senior Centers of Cherokee County, Inc.
51
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Southside Christian School
52
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Christian Academy
53
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Co. District 1
54
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Co. District 2
55
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Co. District 3
56
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Co. District 4
57
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Co. District 5
58
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Co. District 6
59
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Co. District 7
60
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Community College
61
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Housing Authority
62
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Methodist College
63
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Springs Christian Day School
64
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School
65
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
St. James Methodist. Kindergarten
66
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
St. Matthews Episcopal Preschool
67
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Swain County Schools
68
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Tender Loving Care - Laurens
69
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
The Children's Museum of the Upstate - Greenville
70
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
The Childrens Cove LLC
71
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
The Mountain Community School-Hendersonville
72
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
The Village School of Gaffney
73
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
74
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Thrive Upstate
75
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Tot Learning Center FUMC
76
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Trinity Christian School Rutherfordton
77
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Union Christian Day School
78
of
/
79
Closings and Delays
Union County Schools
79
of
/
79
closed roads
SCDOT: 83 roads closed statewide following storms
Trending Stories
Man tried to seduce undercover officer with chicken alfredo
GALLERY | Severe storms leave damage across Upstate
Powell Mill to W. Main in Spartanburg ‘ground zero’ after severe storms; damage reported throughout Upstate
Weather
news