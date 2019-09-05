community health

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Greer
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School HQ
Live Newscast & Replays
Local News
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
Original Reporting
Links We Mentioned
National
Recalls
Scams
State News
Top Stories
Man gets 20 years after pleading guilty to child sex crime in Greenville Co.
Top Stories
Coastal Crust stops by Carolina Morning for National Cheese Pizza Day
Mental health a top concern for Greenville County residents
VIDEO: Frying Pan camera live again as Hurricane Dorian rages
Homes damaged after tornado touches down in Columbus Co.
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
Pro Football Challenge
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
SCHSL not adjusting fall sports schedule at this time
Top Stories
Hurricane Dorian impacts area high school football game
Presbyterian adds game with Mercer
Muschamp confirms Bentley foot injury
Return of the Mack: Tar Heels defeat S. Carolina 24-20
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Girl Talk
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Free Outdoor Musical In Anderson
Top Stories
A Dog’s Dream Tour
Top Stories
All About Fabrics Opens This Weekend To The Public
September Caring for the Carolinas Winner
Retirement Coffee Talk – Paying Taxes in Retirement
Work It Wednesday – Extending The Wear Of Your Makeup
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Operation Safe Drive
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
United Way of Greenville County tackling food insecurity
Top Stories
August is Back-to-School Safety Month
Top Stories
Upstate animal shelters overcrowding; It’s a community problem
Tryon celebrates 150 years with weekend of free activities
Upstate farm offers equine therapy to veterans, first responders
Millennials are the most stressed demographic in America; study finds
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Get Newcast Copy
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
The Mel Robbins Show
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
Chef’s Kitchen
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian
community health
Mental health a top concern for Greenville County residents
Trending Stories
LIVE COVERAGE FROM CHARLESTON: Hurricane Dorian, again a Cat 3, roars offshore
Driver dies after crashing into Lake Hartwell from I-85
Dorian strengthens to category 3 storm with 115 MPH winds
Mascot Challenge
VIDEO: Frying Pan camera live again as Hurricane Dorian rages