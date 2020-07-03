Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
All Election Results
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Recalls
Scams
State News
Your Local Election Headquarters
World News
Top Stories
Officials warn of possible Covid-19 uptick after Fourth of July
Video
Fireworks return to Mount Rushmore
Gallery
Doctors encouraging 4th of July celebrations to include masks
Video
8-year-old killed in shooting at Riverchase Galleria, 3 others injured
Video
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Pete’s Puzzler
Senior Standouts
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Jimmie Johnson 1st NASCAR driver to test positive for virus
Top Stories
‘His Mona Lisa’ – Penske adds golden touch to iconic Indy
MLB cancels All-Star Game for first time since 1945
Masks required in common areas for upcoming All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway
Video
Washington Redskins to conduct ‘thorough review’ of team name
Video
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Love My Liberty July 4th Celebration
Video
Top Stories
Destination Vacation – Billy Graham Library
Video
This Week in History – Civil Rights Act
Video
Upstate Homes – Listings July 2, 2020
Video
Safe Harbor Resale Shop
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
COVID-19 Heroes: Tell your story!
Destination Vacation
Black History Month
Graduate Gallery
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Destination Vacation heading to Asheville, North Carolina
Video
Top Stories
Upstate county works through storm water issues after this year’s rain fall events
Video
Upstate family donates an outside library to an elementary school in honor of a loved one
Petition raises concerns over visitors to Spartanburg mural
Pandemic inspires Simpsonville resident to create free food pantry
Video
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
WSPA & WYCW Frequency Changes
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
cook-out
Doctors encouraging 4th of July celebrations to include masks
Video
Trending Stories
news
Tractor trailer driver dies after crash on I-26 in NC, NCHP says
Help ID suspects in Greenville Co. QT armed robbery
Driver, pedestrian dead after police chase, crash in Anderson Co.
Video
Inman woman has baby in car in hospital parking lot
Video