Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Greer
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School HQ
Live Newscast & Replays
Local News
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
Original Reporting
Links We Mentioned
National
Recalls
Scams
State News
Top Stories
1 killed during crash on Corinth Road in Cherokee Co.
Top Stories
SCEMD practices response to nuclear disaster; 41 of SC’s 46 counties located in emergency zone
Ohio university may have found cancer-fighting drug
Man suspected of triple murder in Virginia captured
Police search for twin 5-year-old boys possibly in Conway, Myrtle Beach area
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Swinney: No. 1 Clemson to play several new faces on D-line
Top Stories
HSRZ: Westside Team Preview
Dabo Swinney looks ahead to Georgia Tech opener
Safe Bet: Vegas set to bid to host numerous NCAA events
McIlroy ends season with a $15 million bang at East Lake
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Girl Talk
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Fashion Trend Tuesday – Transitioning To Fall Fashions
Top Stories
Long Journey Bike Trek Covers 4,000 Miles
Top Stories
Carolina Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery Associates
The Underground Jazz Performance Series “The Wheel Sessions”
73rd Annual NC Apple Festival
Wellness By Design – Weight Loss Therapy
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Operation Safe Drive
Top Stories
Upstate farm offers equine therapy to veterans, first responders
Top Stories
Millennials are the most stressed demographic in America; study finds
Top Stories
More school districts start class today, including Greenville County
Barbershop offering free back-to-school haircuts for students in Spartanburg
Nevitt Forest Elementary hosts annual ‘Back to School Bus Tour’
Anderson Elementary School holds poverty simulation to relate to students
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Get Newcast Copy
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
Chef’s Kitchen
Search
Search
Search
Corinth Road
1 killed during crash on Corinth Road in Cherokee Co.
Trending Stories
1 killed during crash on Corinth Road in Cherokee Co.
Man suspected of triple murder in Virginia captured
Police search for twin 5-year-old boys possibly in Conway, Myrtle Beach area
N.C. day care worker charged with breaking infant’s leg
Death investigation underway in Greek Village at USC