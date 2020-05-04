coronavirua

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
What’s Driving You Crazy on the Roads?
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
TSA union calls for more protections amid pandemic
Video
Prisma Health to allow 1 support person per patient undergoing outpatient procedure
FEMA assistance available for residents impacted by April tornadoes
FBI: Cyber crimes on the rise during coronavirus pandemic
Video
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Big Tournament
Carolina Panthers
🏀 Chase for the Championship
Clemson
Clemson / USC Top Ten Moments
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
Pete’s Puzzler
Senior Standouts
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
NFL moving London, Mexico City games back to US stadiums
Shula, winningest coach in pro football history, dies at 90
Dirt Racing Returns to Cherokee Speedway; Brandon Overton Wins Main Event
Video
Spartanburg Based Driver Jeremy Clements Shares Thoughts on NASCAR Returning to Darlington
Video
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Magic Monday – May 4, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Kids Corner – How To Help Your Kids Deal With Coronavirus
Video
Doodles Making a Difference
Video
Fun To Go – Dance Classes and Strawberries
Video
More than 30 companies sign on for SC Works first-ever virtual job fair on May 7
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
COVID-19 Heroes: Tell your story!
Black History Month
Graduate Gallery
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
South Carolina Department of Social Services tackles foster care services during COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Upstate residents show appreciation to linemen during storm recovery
Video
Samaritan’s Purse volunteers helping Seneca families with storm damage
Video
Businesses and churches giving Seneca families hope and new future
Video
More than $200 million in property damages projected after Seneca tornado
Video
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch 7News Live at 5
coronavirua
Treasury announces record borrowing of $2.99 trillion
Trending Stories
3 charged in killing of store security guard over virus mask
news
Stimulus checks: Will there be a second round in May?
8 additional deaths, 135 new coronavirus cases in SC
Watch Live Newscast or Replay of Previous Show