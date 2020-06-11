coronavirus education

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
All Election Results
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
What’s Driving You Crazy on the Roads?
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Accelerate ED compiles final list of recommendations to put out for public comment
Video
Spartanburg city council addresses police training after budget cuts
Video
CA authorities responding to 2nd active shooter in Paso Robles in 2 days
Video
Seneca newspaper apologizes after publishing controversial cartoon
Video
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Pete’s Puzzler
Senior Standouts
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Clemson football players speak on Saturday’s planned peaceful demonstration
Video
Top Stories
Statue of Panthers founder Richardson removed at Bank Of America Stadium
Pete’s Top 10: #7 Daniel
Video
SoCon Hall Of Fame announced
Ban the Confederate flag? NASCAR could see the end of an era
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Greer Soup Kitchen feeding the needs of Greer’s hungry and homeless
Video
Top Stories
Hope Remains Ranch
Video
Summer Reading Program At The Greenville Library
Video
Build A Virtual Bathroom With Bath Fitter
Video
Burke County Tourism
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
COVID-19 Heroes: Tell your story!
Black History Month
Graduate Gallery
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Upstate group fights against inequality and pushes for change
Video
Top Stories
How to talk about, begin to unpack, racial unrest happening right now
Video
Upstate family grateful for long history of military service
Live
New amenities coming to an Upstate park after victimized several times
Video
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
WSPA & WYCW Frequency Changes
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Set Free Christian Fellowship
coronavirus education
Accelerate ED compiles final list of recommendations to put out for public comment
Video
Trending Stories
2 arrested on child neglect charges in Spartanburg Co.
SC again sets new record high for daily coronavirus cases
Upstate carbon fiber factory suspends operations
1 dead after head-on crash in Union Co.
A&E show ‘Live P.D.’ canceled, host confirms