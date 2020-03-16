Skip to content
Coronavirus Task Force
LIVE: Coronavirus Task Force briefing from the White House
Video
Trending Stories
DHEC issues guidance to SC restaurants on COVID-19
Video
DHEC: 28 COVID-19 cases in South Carolina
Watch Live Newscast or Replay of Previous Show
Upstate doctor gives Top 3 ways to boost your immune system
SC’s first death related to COVID-19 in Lexington Co., DHEC says