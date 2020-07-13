COVID Impact

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
All Election Results
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School Headquarters
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Recalls
Scams
State News
Your Local Election Headquarters
World News
Top Stories
Actor Chris Evans to send Captain America shield to boy who saved sister from dog attack
Video
Iowa drug kingpin who killed 5 people in 1993 to be executed
Investigators: Texas couple defrauded Army out of millions
Target, CVS join list of major retailers mandating masks
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Pete’s Puzzler
Senior Standouts
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
BIG EAST conference only competing within conference this fall
Top Stories
Zion Williamson leaves Pelicans for ‘family medical matter’
NASCAR hosts largest sporting event crowd since pandemic
Pete’s Top 10: #2 Gaffney
Video
SCHSL fall sports to begin later, seasons remain in place
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Work It Wednesday – Lipstick Colors
Video
Top Stories
Retirement Coffee Talk – Are You Ready To Retire?
Video
PHD Weight Loss & Nutrition – Lose Weight and Sustain It
Video
Destination Vacation – Charleston
Video
A Trip Back In Time
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
COVID-19 Heroes: Tell your story!
Destination Vacation
Black History Month
Graduate Gallery
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
WNC homeless youth nonprofit holding Christmas in July fundraiser
Video
Top Stories
Return back-to-school plans in the works for Anderson School District 3
Upstate county works through storm water issues after this year’s rain fall events
Video
Upstate family donates an outside library to an elementary school in honor of a loved one
Petition raises concerns over visitors to Spartanburg mural
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
WSPA & WYCW Frequency Changes
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
COVID Impact
Upstate teachers ‘torn’ on upcoming school year plans
Video
Trending Stories
4 wanted for theft, forgery of checks in McDowell Co.
Unsolved Case: Zachary Cunard, Mickey McGraw shot to death 18 years ago in Spartanburg Co.
Gallery
news
7 News Investigation: Whitten Center Outbreak
Video
Weather