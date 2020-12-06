covid relief

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
All Election Results
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Consumer
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Pass or Fail
State News
Your Local Election Headquarters
World News
Top Stories
Years of research laid groundwork for speedy COVID-19 shots
Top Stories
Fire department display stolen from the Christmas Park in Williamston
First lady announces new White House tennis pavilion
Minnesota attorney general to decide police shooting charges
Pandemic pushes newly hungry Americans to crowded food lines
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🖍️ Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
ACC Football
❓ Big Game Challenge
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Masters Report
🏆 Pro Football Challenge
Senior Standouts
⭐ Star of the Week
🏈 The Big Game
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Falcons come up short as Ryan’s Hail Mary falls flat
Top Stories
Gamecocks confirm Beamer is next head football coach
Wofford tops UNC-Asheville
No. 1 South Carolina rolls past No. 23 Iowa State, 83-65
AP source: Oklahoma’s Beamer to take over Gamecocks
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Mill Village Farms Culinary Concert
Video
Top Stories
Partners in Primary Care offers Senior Focused Care here in the Upstate
Video
Top Stories
Holiday Special at Power Swabs
Video
Anytime Fitness Gives Us Ways to Reduce Belly Fat this Holiday Season
Video
Happy Honda Days Toy Drive at Dick Brooks Honda
Video
Magic Monday
Video
Community
Carolina’s Family
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Destination Vacation
Graduate Gallery
Home for the Holidays
Hispanic Heritage Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Spartanburg Humane Society’s Christmas wish list longer than ever due to pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Original costumes from classic Christmas movie “White Christmas” on display at Upcountry History Museum
Video
Greenville Financial Group offers help for your holiday budget
Video
Greenville Tech company Merit Technologies offers tips for shopping online safely on Cyber Monday
Video
WATCH: Lt. Gov. Evette participates in Quilts for Veterans presentation in Fountain Inn
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
WSPA & WYCW Frequency Changes
CW62
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
covid relief
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
Trending Stories
Gaffney Police arrest the Grinch
Video
Weather
news
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
Here’s when you can see the ‘Christmas Star’ for the first time in 800 years
Video