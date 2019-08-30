Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Greer
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School HQ
Live Newscast & Replays
Local News
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
Original Reporting
Links We Mentioned
National
Recalls
Scams
State News
Top Stories
Weekend Events: August 30-September 1
Top Stories
Deaths caused by drivers running red lights at 10-year high
Study: Americans waste more food in their Fridge than they realize
Sanders urges coastal SC to act ‘boldly’ on climate change
‘A big deal’: Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
Pro Football Challenge
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Etienne’s 3 TDs lead No. 1 Clemson past Georgia Tech, 52-14
Top Stories
Fans attending Clemson, Ga. Tech game asked to arrive early due to security measures at stadium
HSRZ: Wren Team Preview
Several coaches with area ties connected to
USC prepares for first game against North Carolina
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Girl Talk
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Possum Kingdom Kreamery
Top Stories
Parent Workshop At The Children’s Museum
Top Stories
Junior Achievement of the Upstate
Autumn at Oz Festival
Adult Slumber Party
Chef’s Kitchen – Greek-Style Watermelon Salad
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Operation Safe Drive
Top Stories
Upstate animal shelters overcrowding; It’s a community problem
Top Stories
Tryon celebrates 150 years with weekend of free activities
Top Stories
Upstate farm offers equine therapy to veterans, first responders
Millennials are the most stressed demographic in America; study finds
More school districts start class today, including Greenville County
Barbershop offering free back-to-school haircuts for students in Spartanburg
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Get Newcast Copy
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
Chef’s Kitchen
Search
Search
Search
crashes
Deaths caused by drivers running red lights at 10-year high
Trending Stories
‘A big deal’: Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian
High-voltage women wanted; must enjoy breaking ground
Etienne’s 3 TDs lead No. 1 Clemson past Georgia Tech, 52-14
Help tell SCDOT which roads need work
Deal reached between DIRECTV, AT&T TV, U-verse and Nexstar