Crest Road

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
All Election Results
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School Headquarters
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Recalls
Scams
State News
Your Local Election Headquarters
World News
Top Stories
Man accused of murder after deadly shooting in McDowell Co. last month
Walmart adding breastfeeding pods to stores
Video
Trump calls Kenosha violence ‘domestic terrorism’
Video
HHS canceling ventilator contracts, says stockpile is full
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
Senior Standouts
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
HSRZ Team Preview: Hendersonville Bearcats
Video
Top Stories
HSRZ Team Preview: Polk County Wolverines
Video
USC opener at 7:30pm
Early ACC game times announced
2020 Preview: Emerald Vikings
Video
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Hendersonville Farmers Market
Video
Top Stories
Dealer Days – Bradshaw Greer
Video
The Fringed Gypsy
Video
Magic Monday – August 31, 2020
Video
Power Swabs – Labor Day Special
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
COVID-19 Heroes: Tell your story!
Destination Vacation
Black History Month
Graduate Gallery
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Greenville City Fire holding 9/11 Memorial stair climb at Fluor Field
Video
Top Stories
Destination Vacation heads to Greenwood, South Carolina
Video
Destination Vacation heads to Chimney Rock, North Carolina
Video
Destination Vacation: Fork Shoals, South Carolina
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
WSPA & WYCW Frequency Changes
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
Crest Road
2 exposed to rabid cat in Spartanburg Co.
Trending Stories
Weather
US agents seize record $27M in cash on ship bound for USVI
Watch Live Newscast or Replay of Previous Show
Verizon hiring nearly 1,000 work-from-home positions
Video
Crash shuts down 1 lane of I-85 SB near the Pelham Rd. exit
Video