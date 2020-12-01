Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
All Election Results
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Consumer
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Pass or Fail
State News
Your Local Election Headquarters
World News
Top Stories
Daniel tries to win first state title in 22 years
Video
Top Stories
Court issues stay for execution after SCDC says it dosen’t have drugs for lethal injection
Video
Trump threatens defense veto over social media protections
Holiday Weather Week: White Christmas
Video
Salesforce buying work-chat service Slack for $27.7 billion
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🖍️ Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
ACC Football
❓ Big Game Challenge
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Masters Report
🏆 Pro Football Challenge
Senior Standouts
⭐ Star of the Week
🏈 The Big Game
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Daniel tries to win first state title in 22 years
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday high school basketball
Video
Legendary Upstate coach Jerry Waters passes
Clemson will not have to play a 11th regular season game
Michael Jordan’s recruitment helped Hornets land Hayward
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Unique Christmas Gift Ideas With Taryn
Video
Top Stories
SKIN Book Coming Soon
Video
Top Stories
Mealed It!
Video
Brenda Watts’ Pulled Pork Pumpkin Cornbread Torta is a Carolina Eats Sweepstakes finalist
Video
Santa the Experience
Video
Magic Monday November 30, 2020
Video
Community
Carolina’s Family
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Destination Vacation
Graduate Gallery
Home for the Holidays
Hispanic Heritage Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Greenville Tech company Merit Technologies offers tips for shopping online safely on Cyber Monday
Video
Top Stories
WATCH: Lt. Gov. Evette participates in Quilts for Veterans presentation in Fountain Inn
Video
Veterans Day events happening across the Upstate, WNC
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
WSPA & WYCW Frequency Changes
CW62
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
Criciuma
Dozens of bandits seize Brazilian city, loot bank
Trending Stories
Spartanburg Co. woman arrested for operating business without license
Body found in Rutherford Co. believed to be murdered man
Weather
Victim’s family speaks out after fatal DUI crash on Thanksgiving in Spartanburg Co.
Video
Hourly