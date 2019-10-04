dallas judge

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School HQ
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
States say OxyContin maker Purdue should not pay bonuses
Elderly man missing from Rutherford Co. last seen in Kentucky
Group files complaint after judge gives Bible to former Dallas officer convicted of murder
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Upstate today
Video
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
Pro Football Challenge
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Star Of The Week: Rahjai Harris, RB, Byrnes
Top Stories
Furman to play games at The Well
Wofford’s Steelman honored by SoCon
Furman’s Srinivasan earns SoCon honor
A local take on new California Fair Pay law
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Girl Talk
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Good News – Furman Pep Band at Stone Academy
Top Stories
A Senior Moment – Preventive Screenings
South Carolina state dance is as much about socializing as it is busting a move
Award-winning author Jacqueline Woodson returns to Greenville for Oct. 8 appearance and book signing
October Events At The Newberry Opera House
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Operation Safe Drive
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
The Venardos Circus, one-of-a-kind, returns to Asheville, NC
Top Stories
Hub City Empty Bowls returns with two events
Top Stories
Fresh Taste kicks off their 6th year in Anderson
RJ Rockers hosts ‘Rocktoberfest’ to combat Upstate hunger
Pine Street Elementary takes a hot air balloon ride for science
Anderson veteran donating kidney to fellow veteran
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Search
Search
Search
dallas judge
Group files complaint after judge gives Bible to former Dallas officer convicted of murder
Trending Stories
Mascot Challenge
3-year-old twin girls in foster care found dead in hot car
NC man sues wife’s lover, wins $750K
Group files complaint after judge gives Bible to former Dallas officer convicted of murder
Simpsonville is “worst driving city” in SC says new study