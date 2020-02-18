Danny Ray Burdette

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
One in custody following Spartanburg County road rage incident
Oconee Co. man facing numerous child sex charges, deputies say
Remarkable Women Finalist: Frankie Gilbert
Greenville County fire departments train for large scale fire situation
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Big Race – Daytona
Carolina Panthers
🏀 Chase for the Championship
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Pete’s Puzzler
The Big Game
🏈 Countdown to Championship
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Clemson to open 2021 season in Charlotte against Georgia
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Ryan Newman remains hospitalized after horrific Daytona 500 crash
NASCAR: Ryan Newman in serious condition, injuries ‘not life threatening’
Video
Trump pardons ex-San Francisco 49ers owner DeBartolo Jr.
Number one USC Gamecocks rolls to 19th straight win
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Caring for the Carolinas – Project HOPE Foundation
Video
Top Stories
The Warehouse Theatre Presents Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Video
Reset Your Mind And Body
Video
New Life Medical Centers – Help For Joint Pain And Neuropathy
Video
Meet Remarkable Women Finalist Nominee Janice Myers
Video
Community
Coronavirus
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Foothill Foodie Tours
Video
Top Stories
Man warns others after metal grill brush bristle got stuck in food, damaged intestines
Top Stories
McDowell Co. needs more foster families
Video
Archaeologists at Rose Hill Plantation showcase hidden history
Video
Vandals continue to damage Dolly Cooper Park, Anderson Co. officials say
Video
Valentine Sip & Paint
Video
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
Danny Ray Burdette
Oconee Co. man facing numerous child sex charges, deputies say
Trending Stories
6-year-old Faye Swetlik was abducted, died from asphyxiation, coroner says
Weather
news
Woman says NC rehab center rejected insurance, left elderly father outside in rain for hours
Video
Suspended Colleton Co. sheriff faces 13 more corruption charges