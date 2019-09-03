deadly boat fire

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Greer
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School HQ
Live Newscast & Replays
Local News
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
Original Reporting
Links We Mentioned
National
Recalls
Scams
State News
Top Stories
At least 25 confirmed dead in boat fire in California
Top Stories
Prince Harry announces massive travel sustainability project
Former Navy SEAL enters Yale as a 52-year-old freshman
Disney defends decision to keep employees on private island to ride out Hurricane Dorian
Sheriff: 14-year-old confesses to killing family in Alabama
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
Pro Football Challenge
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Presbyterian adds game with Mercer
Top Stories
Bentley reportedly suffers foot injury
Return of the Mack: Tar Heels defeat S. Carolina 24-20
SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 1
Clemson student Conner Sweeny playing at Greenville Country Music Fest
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Girl Talk
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Meet Singer Songwriter Caleb Wolfe
Top Stories
Meet Tabouli
Top Stories
Sweetpea’s Attic
Camp The Falls Is Almost Here!
Wags for Warriors Walk
Move It Monday – Get Moving! Start Walking!
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Operation Safe Drive
Top Stories
August is Back-to-School Safety Month
Top Stories
Upstate animal shelters overcrowding; It’s a community problem
Top Stories
Tryon celebrates 150 years with weekend of free activities
Upstate farm offers equine therapy to veterans, first responders
Millennials are the most stressed demographic in America; study finds
More school districts start class today, including Greenville County
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Get Newcast Copy
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
Chef’s Kitchen
Search
Search
Search
deadly boat fire
At least 25 confirmed dead in boat fire in California
Trending Stories
Deadly Dorian pounds relentlessly at desperate Bahamas
Bomb found at grocery store in Alabama, no injuries reported
1 injured after SUV crashes into Anderson restaurant
Watch Live Newscast or Replay of Previous Show
2 killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 85