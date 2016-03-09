Defensive End

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Greer
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School HQ
Live Newscast & Replays
Local News
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
Original Reporting
Links We Mentioned
National
Recalls
Scams
State News
Top Stories
Man loses $1,800 through texting scam in Union Co., deputies say
Top Stories
Abbeville High School tour
2 men taken to hospital after shooting, crashing into Asheville home
Spartanburg Water pulls Land Access Agreement
Bishop holds onto GOP seat in do-over election
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
Pro Football Challenge
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
NBA legend Michael Jordan pledges $1 million for hurricane relief in Bahamas
Top Stories
CFB awards and game times announced
USC responds to former DL Belk claims
SCHSL will not alter fall sports schedule
Nadal edges Medvedev for 4th US Open title, 19th Slam trophy
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Girl Talk
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Good News – Toy Soldier Girls
Top Stories
And Still I Rise: The Triumph of the African-American Spirit Event Series
Top Stories
Truphae – Fountain Pens & Ink
Dancing with the Carolina Stars 2019
Fashion Trend Tuesday – Madison & Co.
Magic Monday – September 9, 2019
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Operation Safe Drive
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
9/11 events happening around the Upstate
Top Stories
Honor, Courage, and Cuisine Dinner
Top Stories
Benefits of Yoga with It’s Yoga Studio
Hogback Mountain Day Festival
Jared Emerson Art Show & Benefit
North American Rescue monthly event aimed at helping veterans
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Get Newcast Copy
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
The Mel Robbins Show
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
Chef’s Kitchen
Search
Search
Search
Defensive End
Charles Johnson signs new deal with Panthers
Trending Stories
Watch Live Newscast or Replay of Previous Show
Spartanburg Water pulls Land Access Agreement
news
Deputies: North Carolina woman cut off husband’s penis
Deputies searching for bank robbery suspect in Union Co.