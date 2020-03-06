Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Trump CDC visit back on after false coronavirus scare there
Nashville musicians to hold concert for tornado relief
Netflix to remake ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’
Video
‘I sing in or out of uniform at the drop of a dime’: Richmond police officer shows off soulful vocals
Video
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Big Tournament
Carolina Panthers
🏀 Chase for the Championship
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Pete’s Puzzler
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Blackwell, Missouri women beat Ole Miss 64-53 in SEC tourney
Top Stories
Thomspon, Alexander help Auburn women beat Vandy in SEC Tournament
Mauldin’s Harry Cabaniss to be named new head football coach at Chapman HS
Video
ACC: Clemson women end drought with ACC Tourney win
Clemson falls at Va Tech
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Spicy Roasted Cauli Tacos makes final five in Carolina Eats March Hoops Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles
Video
Top Stories
Vintage Pickin’® Home Decor Shopping Event
Video
SoCon Basketball Championships This Weekend In Asheville
Video
New Life Medical Center Greenville Offering Revolutionary Treatment That Can Help Those With Neuropathy Symptoms
Video
Happening At Newberry Opera House in March
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Remarkable Women Finalist: Yvette McKensie
Top Stories
Local Student Creates Day of Giving
Video
Top Stories
Church Blood Drives
Video
Reaching Goals with Business Coach Angela Pride
Video
‘Kick it For A Cause’ Fundraiser
Video
Synergy Music Series
Video
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
4
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Haywood County Schools
1
of
/
4
Closings and Delays
Jackson County Schools
2
of
/
4
Closings and Delays
Madison County Schools - NC
3
of
/
4
Closings and Delays
Mitchell County Schools
4
of
/
4
dentistry
National Dentist Day with Dr. Ron Wilson
Trending Stories
Weather
La. driver caught with license plate that expired in 1997 told police they’ve been busy
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on Hwy 221 near Enoree
6 killed, including 3 children, in I-95 crash in Georgia
Coroner: Walhalla teen shot in head, killed, death investigation underway