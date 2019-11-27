Drinksgiving

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
CMA Awards
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Grandmother to celebrate 4th Thanksgiving with teen she accidentally invited to dinner
Navy cancels review for SEALs after firing of Navy secretary
Utah banning ‘conversion therapy’ with Mormon church backing
Therapy dogs getting ready for Thanksgiving goes viral
Video
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
NASCAR punishes 4 teams for tampering with season finale
Top Stories
GoFundMe donations spike for SFA player after upset of Duke
RIVALRY WEEK: What teams have the best chance of making the College Football Playoff?
Wofford’s Joe Newman consensus SoCon Offensive POTY
Dabo Swinney talks about his team ahead of rivalry game
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Operation Holiday Salute
Top Stories
Smoky Mountain Christmas at Dollywood
Living Bread – Art Show And Silent Auction
Retirement Coffee Talk – Retirement Blessings
Harrison’s – Workwear And Fashion
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Citywide Potluck “Grateful Gvl”
Top Stories
‘Science of Beer’ event shows process of brewing
Top Stories
Molina Healthcare, Food Lion & New Horizon give away 300 turkeys for Thanksgiving
Holiday events happening around the Upstate
Polk County Early College gives away brand new dresses, Becca’s Closet Dress Drive
Upstate nonprofit and college commemorate World AIDS Day with AIDS Memorial Quilt
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
Drinksgiving
Spartanburg Police warn all drivers to be careful on ‘Drinksgiving’
Trending Stories
Man’s dying wish to have ‘one last beer with his sons’ goes viral
Armed suspects demand money from man at Spartanburg bank ATM
Union mom arrested after newborn tests positive for meth, report says
Spartanburg woman accused of preparing false tax returns
Amazon releases list of Black Friday deals