driving conditions

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Afghan official: Multiple US deaths reported after insider attack
‘Love never fails.’ Encouraging notes outside SC business withstand severe weather
SCDOT warns drivers of possible ‘black ice’ after winter weather
SNOW TOTALS: Several inches of snow falls in our area, NWS says
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
🏀 Chase for the Championship
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Pete’s Puzzler
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Hoover’s Career High 31 Points Not Enough as Wofford Falls to Chattanooga, 84-77
Top Stories
Lyons Shines as Furman Holds Off Western Carolina, 82-73
Gamecocks Overcome Slow Start to Defeat Texas A&M, 74-54
Friday High School basketball
High School basketball schedule impacted by weather
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Tryon Estates
Top Stories
Monster Jam Happening This Weekend
Back To 30 – Shape Your Lip Event
Gun Safety Events
Bon Secours Upstate Cardiology – Sudden Cardiac Arrest
Community
Coronavirus
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
New senior site in Anderson promotes healthy living, long life
Top Stories
Rose Hill Plantation hosts Black History Month series open, free to the public
Top Stories
Spartanburg annual board game convention brings over 1,500 games
Share the gospel, share a meal: Local organization lending helping hand to those in need
City of Greer honors two local men during Martin Luther King Jr. day celebration
Local photographer captures Spartanburg through unique vision
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
19
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Apalache Baptist Church
1
of
/
19
Closings and Delays
Calvary First Baptist Church - Greenville,SC
2
of
/
19
Closings and Delays
Clearmont Baptist Church
3
of
/
19
Closings and Delays
Clearview Baptist Church
4
of
/
19
Closings and Delays
East Pickens Baptist Church
5
of
/
19
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union
6
of
/
19
Closings and Delays
First Baptist Church - Arcadia
7
of
/
19
Closings and Delays
First Baptist Church of Cowpens
8
of
/
19
Closings and Delays
Friendship Baptist Church-Greenville
9
of
/
19
Closings and Delays
Griffin Baptist Church
10
of
/
19
Closings and Delays
New Hope Baptist Church - Greer
11
of
/
19
Closings and Delays
Pickens Presbyterian Church
12
of
/
19
Closings and Delays
Poplar Spring Baptist Church-Simpsonville
13
of
/
19
Closings and Delays
Red Hill Baptist Church - Pickens,SC
14
of
/
19
Closings and Delays
Renovation Church
15
of
/
19
Closings and Delays
Sacred Heart Catholic Church - Brevard
16
of
/
19
Closings and Delays
The Phoenix Center
17
of
/
19
Closings and Delays
Trinity Way Baptist Church-Greenville
18
of
/
19
Closings and Delays
Wesley Chapel UMC
19
of
/
19
driving conditions
SCDOT warns drivers of possible ‘black ice’ after winter weather
Trending Stories
‘He gave his life to the Lord:’ Kobe Bryant prayed at church hours before his death
Man tried to seduce undercover officer with chicken alfredo
2 dead after crash on Southport Rd. in Spartanburg Co.
Weather
Afghan official: Multiple US deaths reported after insider attack