Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
What’s Driving You Crazy on the Roads?
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Duck Donuts
Video
How to talk about, begin to unpack, racial unrest happening right now
Video
Look up tonight to catch a glimpse of the Strawberry Moon
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Storm surge, tropical storm watches issued for parts of Gulf Coast ahead of Cristobal
Live
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Pete’s Puzzler
Senior Standouts
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Court grants Williamson stay on improper-benefits inquiry
Top Stories
NASCAR announces another wave of races through August
USC’s Martin to lead committee on issues of race and discrimination
South Carolina High School League hosts ‘2020-21 Guidelines’ webinar
AP source: NBA owners approve 22-team season restart plan
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Duck Donuts
Video
Top Stories
Summer Foods
Video
Upstate Homes – Listings June 5, 2020
Video
Megan Chats With Bill And Beth From WSSL 100.5
Video
Plexaderm
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
COVID-19 Heroes: Tell your story!
Black History Month
Graduate Gallery
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Upstate family grateful for long history of military service
Live
Top Stories
New amenities coming to an Upstate park after victimized several times
Video
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
WSPA & WYCW Frequency Changes
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
Duck Donuts
Duck Donuts
Video
Trending Stories
WATCH LIVE: Police hold news conference at teen dies after being shot in head while driving in Anderson
Live
Cherokee Co. Sheriff Mueller addresses picture of arrest circulating on social media
Video
In Her Own Words: Greenville Police officer shares thoughts
Video
Spartanburg elected officials, community, business leaders gather in support of peaceful protests at City Hall
Video
Powdersville cemetery vandalized, deputies offer reward for information
Gallery