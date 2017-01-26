Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Greer
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School HQ
Local News
Consumer
Entertainment
Original Reporting
Links We Mentioned
Missing Persons
National
Recalls
Scams
State News
Live Newscast & Replays
Top Stories
Ticket wins $25K a year in SC lotto game
Top Stories
Debate gives some Democratic hopefuls a last chance to shine
Over $9M in funding awarded for 78 new school buses across SC, Anderson transit bus, officials say
US issues hacking security alert for small planes
2 employees killed in shooting at Walmart store in Miss.
Weather
Alerts
Closings
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
Hurricane
Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Pete’s Puzzler
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Fmr. Clemson RB Tavien Feaster to continue career at USC, sources confirm
Top Stories
High School Red Zone team preview schedule
Hamlin pull away late to win NASCAR race at Pocono Raceway
Cam Newton Gets Rest Day on Panthers First Day in Pads
Newton returns to practice with Panthers
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Girl Talk
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Wellness By Design – Reversing Type 2 Diabetes
Top Stories
Move It Monday – Strength in her Fitness
Top Stories
Shriners Hospitals for Children – Greenville
Magic Monday – July 29, 2019
Going On At The Abbeville Opera House
SC Wins at Tri-county Technical College
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Operation Safe Drive
Top Stories
Greenville Police Department awards 18 scholarships
Top Stories
Greenville Police Department: ‘Lock your car doors’
Top Stories
Bicycle thefts on the rise in Greenville
Cherokee County Meals on Wheels gets a large donation
800 Air Conditioners donated across the Upstate
49’ers player DJ Jones to hold youth football camp in Mauldin
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Get Newcast Copy
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
Chef’s Kitchen
Search
Search
Search
Dummy
Woman nearly carjacked after stopping for dummy in road