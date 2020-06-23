Skip to content
Live Now
Live Now
Primary Runoff Election Results
East Jerry Road
1 killed, 1 flown to hospital after Laurens Co. crash
Community members want answers about approved RV park
Video
RESULTS: Primary runoff election held in South Carolina
All Election Results
WWII memorial vandalized in Charlotte
Video
Union County residents gather to recognize Juneteenth, march for unity
Video