election commission

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School HQ
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
CMA Awards
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
New voting system already in use; some voters have concerns about the switch
Man sees dementor-like figure from ‘Harry Potter’ while mowing lawn
Woman killed following crash near New Cut Rd. in Spartanburg Co.
Upstate mom raises awareness after son dies by suicide
Video
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
Pro Football Challenge
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Four area players among Mr. Football finalists
Top Stories
10-spot: Cards oust Braves from NLDS with record 1st inning
Dabo brings back one of his old sayings
Gamecocks focus on Georgia
SoCon announces preseason men’s honors
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Girl Talk
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
BellaNova Electric Strings Concert
Top Stories
Matilda The Musical Opening This Weekend At The Younts Center For Performing Arts
Salon Adelle
This Week in History – This Weekend Marks The Anniversary Of The Passing Of Charles Samuel Myers
Foothills Amish Furniture Columbus Day Sale
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Operation Safe Drive
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Pendleton school collecting toys for MUSC hospital
Top Stories
Scots and Brats Festival
Top Stories
Molina Healthcare gives fresh produce to Spartanburg families
Fall for Greenville Volunteers Needed
After School ArtWalk
Top 7 spots for apple picking in the Upstate
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Search
Search
Search
election commission
New voting system already in use; some voters have concerns about the switch
Trending Stories
‘Kill it immediately’: 3-foot-long fish that can live on land found in Georgia waters
Woman killed following crash near New Cut Rd. in Spartanburg Co.
Gaffney Police: 2 teens shot, 1 in custody following shooting on Rodgers St.
AMBER Alert cancelled, 3-year-old girl found alive, FBI says
Upstate minister arrested on child sex crimes pleads guilty to charges, sentenced