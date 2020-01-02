Election scams

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
The future of robotic surgery
President Trump’s plan to curb teen vaping exempts some flavors
U-Haul International to stop hiring smokers in 21 states
Top scam predictions of 2020
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Pete’s Puzzler
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Furman alum, former NFL head coach, Sam Wyche has died
Top Stories
Zion Williamson returns to practice with Pelicans
Don Larsen, who threw only perfect World Series game, dies at 90
Lyons celebrates new year with big game for Furman
Wofford falls by one at ETSU
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Preserving and promoting Piedmont SC
Top Stories
Beautiful – The Carole King Musical
This Week In History – Operation Barrier Reef
What’s happening At The Newberry Opera House This January
January Issue of Upstate Parent
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
New Year’s Sip and Paint Event
Top Stories
Greenville Humane Society rescues puppies from Tennessee kill-shelter
Top Stories
Church prays for Christmas miracle after toy donation mix-up
Safe Harbor Holiday Program gifting to families in need
Greenville nonprofit honors homeless through national memorial day
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s niece speaks at Greenville luncheon
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
Election scams
Top scam predictions of 2020
Trending Stories
Man wanted for 2 business armed robberies, 2 sexual assaults in Spartanburg
Man who escaped from Anderson Co. work crew in 1979 captured in Delaware
SC treasurer’s office reminding people about unclaimed money
Person robbed at gunpoint in Greer, police search for suspects
Watch Live Newscast or Replay of Previous Show