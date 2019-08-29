elizabeth jones

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Greer
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School HQ
Live Newscast & Replays
Local News
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
Original Reporting
Links We Mentioned
National
Recalls
Scams
State News
Top Stories
Rivals in N. Carolina special election: Gun laws need work
Top Stories
Farmers’ loyalty to Trump tested over new corn-ethanol rules
Spartanburg woman escapes fire that destroyed home
Common sports injuries and ways to prevent them
Prosecutor: NC student with guns in dorm studied mass shootings
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
HSRZ: Wren Team Preview
Top Stories
Several coaches with area ties connected to
USC prepares for first game against North Carolina
HSRZ: BHP Team Preview
Panthers Rivera confident in Cam’s return for opener
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Girl Talk
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Chef’s Kitchen – Greek-Style Watermelon Salad
Top Stories
Corley Plumbing Air Electric – Protect Your Water Lines
Top Stories
Work It Wednesday – How To Be Picture Perfect
Retirement Coffee Talk – Tactical Investing
Ingles Brings SoCon Games All Season On WYCW
Fire House Casual Living Massive Labor Day Sale
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Operation Safe Drive
Top Stories
Tryon celebrates 150 years with weekend of free activities
Top Stories
Upstate farm offers equine therapy to veterans, first responders
Top Stories
Millennials are the most stressed demographic in America; study finds
More school districts start class today, including Greenville County
Barbershop offering free back-to-school haircuts for students in Spartanburg
Nevitt Forest Elementary hosts annual ‘Back to School Bus Tour’
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Get Newcast Copy
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
Chef’s Kitchen
Search
Search
Search
elizabeth jones
Spartanburg woman escapes fire that destroyed home
Trending Stories
Farmers’ loyalty to Trump tested over new corn-ethanol rules
Spartanburg woman escapes fire that destroyed home
Prosecutor: NC student with guns in dorm studied mass shootings
Hurricane heads for Florida after brushing Caribbean islands
Felony DUI charge dropped in Upstate fatal crash