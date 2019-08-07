Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Greer
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School HQ
Live Newscast & Replays
Local News
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
Original Reporting
Links We Mentioned
National
Recalls
Scams
State News
Top Stories
Man wanted on charges in Inman found in Clinton Police chief’s office trying to steal items
Top Stories
Georgia woman’s viral rant says she’s infecting men with HIV
Booker to give gun policy speech at 2015 church slaying site
Cyntoia Brown released from prison
Walmart survivor meets heroes
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
Pete’s Puzzler
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
SCHSL to keep football title games in Columbia in 2019
Top Stories
HSRZ: Broome Team Preview
HSRZ: Clinton Team Preview
2019 High School Football Schedule
Cam, Kuechly to sit Thursday
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Girl Talk
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Fun Back To School Toys
Top Stories
Reading All-Star Baseball Game
Top Stories
Dorman Theatre Presents Disney’s Frozen Jr.
The NESS Fest 2019
Sign Up For Pearls and Pups
Getting Creative with Kidcreate Studio
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Operation Safe Drive
Top Stories
National Night Out events planned across Upstate
Top Stories
Spartanburg Northside gains new neighbor thanks to Habitat for Humanity
Top Stories
Upstate group gives tips to prevent child hot car deaths
United Way of Piedmont hosts “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive
Greenville Police Department awards 18 scholarships
Greenville Police Department: ‘Lock your car doors’
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Get Newcast Copy
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
Chef’s Kitchen
Search
Search
Search
ex-dean
Sentencing set for ex-dean who had oversight of Larry Nassar
Trending Stories
Georgia woman’s viral rant says she’s infecting men with HIV
Cyntoia Brown released from prison
Walmart survivor meets heroes
Inmate’s death at Spartanburg Co. prison under investigation
Police fear missing 5-year-old dead along with mother in SC