FAMILY PROMISE

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Spartanburg school districts help families affected by tornado
Video
2 dolphins found dead in Florida were stabbed or shot; reward offered
Video
Samsung unveils newest foldable phone
Video
County looking at plan to restore roads and bridges after severe weather
Video
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Big Race – Daytona
Carolina Panthers
🏀 Chase for the Championship
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Pete’s Puzzler
The Big Game
🏈 Countdown to Championship
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Laurens promotes DC Smith to head football coach
Top Stories
Upstate pulls away from Charleston So.
AP source: MLB considering expanding playoffs to 14 teams
USC women down UCONN
Simms Out With Flu; Clemson Loses to Notre Dame, 61-57
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Pop-Up Seed Library
Video
Top Stories
New Exhibit At The Upcountry History Museum
Video
Cybersecurity Tips
Video
Bon Secours Upstate Cardiology – A.Fib
Video
Fashion Trends Tuesday – Sunflowers and Cotton
Video
Community
Coronavirus
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
New senior site in Anderson promotes healthy living, long life
Video
Top Stories
Rose Hill Plantation hosts Black History Month series open, free to the public
Video
Top Stories
Spartanburg annual board game convention brings over 1,500 games
Video
Share the gospel, share a meal: Local organization lending helping hand to those in need
City of Greer honors two local men during Martin Luther King Jr. day celebration
Video
Local photographer captures Spartanburg through unique vision
Video
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
FAMILY PROMISE
Family Promise opens day center in Laurens County
Video
Trending Stories
Laurens Co. murder suspect arrested after multi-county chase that ended in Spartanburg Co.
Video
Prison chaplain accused of sexual misconduct with inmate in Greenwood, Dept. of Corrections says
Bag of tiny dead birds seized from passenger arriving in US from China
Video
Weather
Spartanburg school districts help families affected by tornado
Video